Cavaliers’ Love to miss season opener with calf strain

File-This March 7, 2020, file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love (0) passing against Denver Nuggets’ Jerami Grant (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. The NBA’s interrupted season and invitation-only gathering in Florida to finish it due to the pandemic hurt every team to varying degrees. It devastated the Cleveland Cavaliers.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss the season opener on Wednesday night against Charlotte because of a strained right calf.

The team officially ruled Love out on Tuesday, hours after Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he was preparing not to have the five-time All-Star in the lineup.

Love got hurt during the first preseason game against Indiana earlier this month. He missed Cleveland’s next three games and hasn’t been able to practice.

Larry Nance Jr. will likely start in place of Love, who is seven points shy of 13,000 in his career.