NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Miami’s Tyler Herro was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday night.

He earned 96 first-place votes, after averaging 20.7 points per game for the Heat this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love finished in second place in the voting. He received three first-place votes.

This season, Love played in 74 games, averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot 39% from beyond the 3-point line.

Cam Johnson of the Phoenix Suns finished in third place in the voting.