CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that All-Star center Jarrett Allen is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured finger in Sunday night’s win over Toronto.

The team says that Allen will undergo additional evaluation and treatment.

There is no timetable for his return to basketball activities.

Allen is averaging a career-best 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds this season.

The Cavaliers have been battling injuries all season and currently are without the services of Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert.

Cleveland visits Indiana on Tuesday and currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.