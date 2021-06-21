Cavaliers looking for luck in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will take place virtually on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have the fifth-best odds of landing the top overall pick, and they are guaranteed to select no lower than the ninth overall pick.

Cleveland has a 34.1 percent chance of staying inside the top three picks and a 47.1 percent chance of staying in the top five.

The Cavaliers will be represented virtually for the NBA Draft Lottery by general manager Koby Altman.

Cleveland has won the NBA Draft Lottery five times since the lottery format was introduced back in 1985.

Most recently, they landed the top pick back in 2014 when they selected Andrew Wiggins.

Cleveland selected eight overall in 2018 (Collin Sexton).

In both 2019 and 2020, they earned the number-five overall selection, drafting Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro respectively.

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29.

