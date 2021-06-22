Cavaliers land top five pick in NBA Draft Lottery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Draft order was determined in the 37th annual NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers moved up to land the number three overall pick, having entered the Draft Lottery with the fifth-best odds of landing the top overall selection.

The Detroit Pistons landed the number one overall pick, followed by Houston, Cleveland, Toronto and Orlando rounding out the top five.

The Cavs’ 2021 Lottery pick will mark the 22nd overall pick they have owned in Lottery history. It will be the 21st selection since they traded the pick in 2005.

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

2021 NBA Draft Lottery order