Cavaliers land top five pick in NBA Draft Lottery

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NBA Draft Lottery Cleveland Cavaliers basketball

Credit: Adobe Stock and AP Newsroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Draft order was determined in the 37th annual NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers moved up to land the number three overall pick, having entered the Draft Lottery with the fifth-best odds of landing the top overall selection.

The Detroit Pistons landed the number one overall pick, followed by Houston, Cleveland, Toronto and Orlando rounding out the top five.

The Cavs’ 2021 Lottery pick will mark the 22nd overall pick they have owned in Lottery history. It will be the 21st selection since they traded the pick in 2005.

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

2021 NBA Draft Lottery order

  1. Detroit
  2. Houston
  3. CLEVELAND
  4. Toronto
  5. Orlando
  6. Oklahoma City
  7. Golden State
  8. Orlando
  9. Sacramento
  10. New Orleans
  11. Charlotte
  12. San Antonio
  13. Indiana
  14. Golden State

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com