Cavaliers’ Kevin Love to attend USA Basketball Men’s Training Camp

by: Chad Krispinsky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ Forward Kevin Love has been is one of twenty NBA players selected to attend the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Training camp.

It will be held August 5-9, and will be used to select the 2019 World Cup Team.

Love previously won an Olympic gold medal, and also won a gold medal as a member of the 2010 World Cup Team.

USA National Team members who are confirmed to participate in the 2019 Las Vegas training camp include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings);  Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love  (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

Added to the 2019-20 USA National Team roster and participating in the August USA National Team training camp are: Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets).
 

