Cavaliers ink deal with first round pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed their first round pick of the 2020 NBA Draft Isaac Okoro.
The Cavs selected Okoro with the 5th-overall pick in Wednesday’s draft.
He played just one season at Auburn but started 28 games, averaging 12.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Okoro finished the 2019-20 season ranked 10th among all NCAA Division I freshmen in field goal percentage.
He is Auburn’s highest draft pick since Chris Morris was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft.