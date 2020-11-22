Cavaliers ink deal with first round pick

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) dribbles up court against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Okoro in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

Isaac Okoro signed his first NBA contract on Saturday with the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed their first round pick of the 2020 NBA Draft Isaac Okoro.

The Cavs selected Okoro with the 5th-overall pick in Wednesday’s draft.

He played just one season at Auburn but started 28 games, averaging 12.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Okoro finished the 2019-20 season ranked 10th among all NCAA Division I freshmen in field goal percentage.

He is Auburn’s highest draft pick since Chris Morris was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft.