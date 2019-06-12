Cavaliers hire women’s collegiate head coach to NBA staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially hired California-Berkeley Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant coach on John Beilein’s coaching staff.

ESPN was the first to report the hire.

Gottlieb is the first women’s collegiate head coach to join an NBA coaching staff.

“I am very thankful, proud and excited to be joining the Cavaliers as an assistant coach,” Gottlieb said. “After meeting with Koby Altman, Coach Beilein and Coach Bickerstaff, I knew this was an organization I wanted to be a part of and a team I wanted to dedicate myself to,” said Gottlieb. “While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal-Berkeley and women’s college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in.”

“I am excited to have a coach with Lindsay’s experience as a part of the new coaching staff with the Cavaliers,” said Beilein. “Lindsay truly values and embraces player development and a culture of winning basketball habits. Her success at Cal-Berkeley speaks for itself and her insight in our meetings, practices and games will hold tremendous value. After sitting with her, it was easy to see how she will connect quickly with our staff and our players, and we all benefit because of that connection. I’m looking forward to merging all of her years of experience and vision for the game with our current and future coaching staff.”

In her eight seasons heading up the program at Cal-Berkeley, Gottlieb led the Golden Bears to a record of 179-89, which is the second-best in Cal women’s basketball history. During her tenure, Gottlieb led Cal to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including the first trip to the Elite Eight and a Final Four appearance in 2013.