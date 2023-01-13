CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the official hire of former fan-favorite Anderson Varejao to the team’s front office.

Varejao has been named a Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced Friday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The 14-year NBA veteran will help lead the organization’s international partnership efforts.

Varejao will be honored at a game against the Bucks on Jan. 21 for his career efforts while playing for the Cavaliers.

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into the Cleveland Cavaliers family,” said Altman. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and his impact on the game internationally will benefit our global outreach. We are thrilled to welcome Andy and his family back full-time to the Cavaliers.”

In his new role, Varejão will engage with coaches, front office and Cavaliers players in varying on-court development roles during the season, as well as travel internationally for both basketball and corporate activities.

“I am thrilled and honored once again to be a formal part of the Cavaliers family,” said Varejão. “This is a unique opportunity to start a new chapter of my life with the team I love and in the city I love. I want to thank Dan Gilbert, Koby and Nic for welcoming me and my family back to Northeast Ohio with open arms. I am truly excited to be back here where it all started and contribute to growing the game of basketball in areas that hold a meaningful place in my heart.”

Over 13 seasons with the Cavaliers, Varejão appeared in 596 regular season games with averages of 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per contest.