CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NBA has announced that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is being fined $15,000 for criticizing the officials following Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the game, Bickerstaff told reporters that the win “was taken” from the Cavaliers.

Cleveland currently resides in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings, which would place them in a play-in game.

Upon further review, the NBA said that a foul should have been called on Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the closing seconds of the four-point Sixers’ win. Cleveland’s Darius Garland drew contact on the play, but no foul was called at that time.

The Cavaliers return to action on Tuesday on the road in Orlando, followed by a Friday night matchup in Brooklyn. Cleveland concludes the regular season on Sunday afternoon at home against Milwaukee.