Cavaliers hand Rockets ninth straight loss, 112-96

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket under pressure from Houston Rockets’ Sterling Brown (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Jarrett Allen tied his career high with 26 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked four shots as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away for a 112-96 win over Houston, extending the Rockets’ losing streak to nine games.

Allen, who leads the NBA making 67.2% of his field goals, made 10 of 11 shots from the floor as Cleveland won for the second straight evening after dropping its previous 10 contests.

It beat Atlanta 112-111 on Lamar Stevens’ dunk with 4.1 seconds left Tuesday. John Wall scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo had 17 points and six rebounds in his return from a strained right foot for Houston.