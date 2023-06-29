CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing the $6.7 million contract option for swingman Cedi Osman.

The deadline for that decision to be made was midnight on Thursday.

Osman can still be traded to another team as an expiring contract, with the NBA’s new league year beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.

Last season, Osman averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 77 games with Cleveland.

He has spent six seasons with the Cavaliers. The 28-year-old has posted a career average of 9.7 points per game in his six seasons in Cleveland.