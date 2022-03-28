CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.

As a result of the surgery, Wade will miss the rest of the season. According to a release from the team, Wade’s status will be updated as appropriate.

Now in his third season in the NBA, Wade appeared in 51 games with 28 starts for the Cavaliers.

He is averaging 19.2 minutes, 5.3 points, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic tonight, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.