CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward Dean Wade will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury that he suffered in Friday night’s win over Orlando.

He underwent examination at imaging on Saturday confirming the injury.

Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. The team says that Wade’s playing status will be updated as appropriate.

This season, Wade is averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

The Cavaliers return to action Sunday evening on the road in New York at 6 p.m.