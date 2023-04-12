CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The NBA released game dates and times for the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Cavaliers and Knicks.

Cleveland enters the postseason as the fourth seed while New York is seeded fifth.

The Knicks won three of the four meetings between the two teams during the regular season.

The following are game dates and times, along with which television network will carry the game.

Game 1: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | Sat., April 15 | 6 ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | Tues., April 18 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | Fri., April 21 | 8:30 ET (ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | Sun., April 23 | 1 ET (ABC)

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | TBD

*Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | TBD