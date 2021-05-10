Cavaliers’ female assistant coach leaving Cleveland to return to the college ranks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cavaliers’ Assistant Coach Lindsay Gottlieb is leaving Cleveland to return to the college ranks as the head coach at USC.
The 43-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Cavs, after serving as head coach at California from 2012-2019.
In eight seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Gottlieb posted a record of 179-89 with seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including their first trip to the Final Four in 2013.
Gottlieb is expected to remain with the Cavaliers through the final four games of the regular season.