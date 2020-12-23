Cavaliers exercise contract options on young core of talent

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the fourth-year (2021-22) contract option on Collin Sexton and the third-year (2021-22) options on Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday.

Sexton, the #8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, started in all 65 games for Cleveland last season. He averaged a team-best 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season.

Garland averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 assists per game in his rookie campaign. He ranked second among all rookies in assists per game. Garland was selected with the #5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Porter Jr. played in 50 games with the Cavaliers last season, averaging 10.0 points 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists.

Windler missed the entire 2019 season with a lower leg stress reaction. He was selected with the #26 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Cavaliers open the regular season Wednesday night at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

More headlines from WKBN.com: