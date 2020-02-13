Closings and delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Cavaliers end 12-game home skid, beat Hawks 127-105

Sports

Cavaliers beat Hawks 127-105.

by: STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers logo in front of a basketball and a basketball hoop.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers finally ended their losing ways at home by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 127-105 on Wednesday night. Cleveland was coming off its worst home loss in franchise history and broke a 12-game home losing streak. Tristan Thompson had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points. Cleveland won at home for the first time since Dec. 23 when they also defeated Atlanta. All-Star guard Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and 12 assists.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS