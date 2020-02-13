Cavaliers end 12-game home skid, beat Hawks 127-105

GROVE CITY, Pa (WKBN) - It's a great time to be a Grove City Wolverine with both the men's and women's basketball programs on a roll as of late.

Their successful runs continued Wednesday night at Grove City College with the women winning their 20th game of the season over Penn State Altoona, 100-56. It's just the second time they've reached the 20-win mark in program history and the first time in 37 years.

"[Our team] is not planning on being done anytime soon," said head coach Chelle Fuss. "They're special and just playing well playing with each other, loving each other. It's just great to be a Wolverine right now."