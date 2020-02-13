Cavaliers end 12-game home skid, beat Hawks 127-105

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers finally ended their losing ways at home by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 127-105 on Wednesday night. Cleveland was coming off its worst home loss in franchise history and broke a 12-game home losing streak. Tristan Thompson had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points. Cleveland won at home for the first time since Dec. 23 when they also defeated Atlanta. All-Star guard Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and 12 assists.
