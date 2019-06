Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland plays against Alcorn State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Cleveland Cavaliers select Vanderbilt freshman Darius Garland with 5th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Garland played just 5 games with the Commodores due to a knee injury, but averaged over 16 points per game.

This is the 2nd second consecutive year the Cavs have taken a point guard with their 1st round pick. In 2018, they selected Collin Sexton with the 8th overall pick.