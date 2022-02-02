CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January.

He led Cleveland to a mark of 11-4 last month, which was the second-best in the Eastern Conference.

It is the first time that Bickerstaff has earned the honor, and the fifteenth time in franchise history that has been recognized with it.

Bickerstaff has guided the Cavaliers to a 31-20 record on the season, the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference and the team’s best 51-game start since 2016-17 (36-15).

Suns’ coach Monty Williams was named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month.