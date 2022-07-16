LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up their Summer League slate with a win over the Atlanta Hawks 94-90 Sunday afternoon.

Four out five Cavs starters reached double-figures, led by R.J. Nembhard, who had 16 points with six assists.

Isaiah Mobley had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Cameron Young and Luke Travers were the other two in double-digits with 15 and 14 points respectively.

First-round pick Ochai Agbaji did not play in the finale of the Summer League.

Cleveland ends the Summer League going 3-2.