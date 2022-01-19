CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now with a five-game winning streak and date with top seeded Chicago this evening.

Watch the video above for a preview of tonight’s game.

Cleveland is currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference standings but just a game and a half out of first place.

The Cavs have won 27 games this season. That is already more than they’ve won each of the last three years, and if you’re looking for a reason why, it’s defense.

Cleveland ranks second in the league right now, holding opponents to less than 103 points per game.

The two seven-footers are leading the charge. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are both in the Top-12 in blocked shots, and both are in the Top-10 in scoring among centers, averaging more than 30 combined points per game.

Darius Garland is also averaging nearly 20 points and 8 assists per game, both of which rank in the Top-7 among point guards.

The Cavaliers take on the Bulls tonight at 8 p.m. in Chicago.