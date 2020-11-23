Cavaliers bolster bench by signing former Knicks’ guard

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Charlotte won 97-92. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a free agent contract with guard Damyean Dotson on Monday.

ESPN was the first to report the signing.

It is reportedly a two-year contract worth $4 million.

The 26-year-old is a former second-round draft pick out of Houston back in 2017. He spent the past three seasons with the New York Knicks.

Last season in New York, Dotson averaged 6.7 points per game in 17.4 minutes per contest in 48 games.

The Cavaliers also re-signed veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova to a free agent deal on Monday.