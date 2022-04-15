CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers owned a double-digit lead in the first half but watched their lead slip away as they fell to the Atlanta Hawks 107-101 in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The loss ends the Cavaliers’ season.

Cleveland held a 14-point lead in the first half but was outscored 56 to 40 in the second half to see their lead slip away.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 38 points on the night.

Five Cavaliers scored in double figures led by Lauri Markkanen’s 26 points while Darius Garland had 21 and Evan Mobley had 18.