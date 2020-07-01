Cavaliers’ big-man leaving Cleveland to play overseas

Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic (41) goes to the basket as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and center Hassan Whiteside (21) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ante Zizic is reportedly leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to continue his professional basketball career overseas with the Spanish club Real Madrid.

Sam Amico of SI.com was the first to report.

Cleveland acquired the 23-year-old from Boston in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in August 2017.

In three seasons with the Cavaliers, Zizic averaged 6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Zizic became expendable with Andre Drummond, Larry Nance and newly signed Jordan Bell on the current roster.