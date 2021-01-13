Cavaliers acquire young talent in blockbuster trade involving James Harden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are part of a 4-team NBA blockbuster trade with the Nets, Rockets, and Pacers.
In the deal, Cleveland receives Center Jarrett Allen and Guard Taurean Prince from Brooklyn.
Allen is averaging 11.2 points and 10-4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game this season. Allen was the #22 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Prince is averaging 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in twelve games this season. Prince was the #12 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
The Nets receive disgruntled Guard James Harden from Houston.
The Rockets receive Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs and multiple draft picks.
Caris LeVert and a second-round draft pick head to Indiana in the trade.
