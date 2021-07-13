Cavaliers Academy makes stop in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown is hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers Academy this week. Thirty kids between the ages of seven and 16 are participating in the three-day basketball camp, which teaches the fundamentals of the sport.

“On Monday we focused on offense,” said Cavs Manager of Youth Basketball Operations Jessica Davis. “Today was defense, and tomorrow we’ll put in all together and have a lot of games in the midst of putting it all together. But, fundamentals are very important. To teach the fundamentals, to break down the why of why our kids are doing what they’re doing, our players are doing what they’re doing. So important and we make sure we don’t skip those steps.”

The mission of the Cavs Academy is to motivate the youth to be active and build confidence in their athletic abilities.

“I’ve been doing this for the last 10 years and my main reason is impact,” Davis said. “To be able to see these kids from the ages of five and six and then they grow up and stay with us through the camps and clinics, it’s why I do it. It’s my reason for coaching and to see them develop and help them on their journey, it’s my reason why.”

The kids’ favorite part of the camp?

“Playing games and doing hot shot,” said sixth grader Kameron Craft. “I would rate it a nine out of 10. Pretty fun.”

The Cavs Academy runs through Wednesday in Youngstown before moving on to Columbus.