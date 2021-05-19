Catching up with former Indians outfielder, current Scrappers manager Coco Crisp

Sports Team 27 had a chance to catch up with the former Cleveland fan favorite

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Coco Crisp will make his managerial debut with the Scrappers on Monday, May 24, on the road against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Wednesday night at Eastwood Field, around 100 Scrappers fans had a chance to meet the former major leaguer.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts on managing Major League draft prospects, his time with the Cleveland Indians and his excitement to spend the next several months here in the Valley.

The Scrappers’ home opener will take place on Wednesday, May 26, against the State College Spikes.