Castellanos, Moustakas lift Reds to third straight win

The Reds topped the Pirates 5-3 on Monday night at Great American Ballpark

by: JEFF WALLNER - Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto, left, celebrates the solo home run hit by Nick Castellanos, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3.

Jose De Leon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed two runs, three hits and two walks over five innings to help the Reds secure a third straight win.

Mike Moustakas tied it at 2 in the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Luis Oviedo.

Moustakas also doubled and scored in the eighth. 

