Carter scores first with Pittsburgh in 7-6 win over Devils

The Penguins held off the Devils 7-6 Tuesday night

by: Will Graves, AP Sports Writer

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jeff Carter (77) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge as the Penguins held on for a 7-6 win over New Jersey.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which nearly let a six-goal lead slip away in the third period.

The Devils scored six times in the third but couldn’t quite draw even. New Jersey has dropped seven straight games.

