Carter, Lagace help Pens clinch home ice in first round

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Maxime Lagace (31) celebrates his first career shutout with Jeff Carter after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Penguins won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0.

Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.

Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games.

Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league.