LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team defeated Newton Falls 63-58 in overtime Friday night.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Devin Carter lead the Vikings with 23 points. Tre’von Drake finished with 11.

Alex Pennington paced the Tigers with 19. Dowling recorded 16.

With the win, LaBrae improves to 3-1. Newton Falls falls to 2-3.