Carrasco, Lindor share goodbye messages thanking fans after trade to NY Mets

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -

The Boardman Spartans outlasted the East Bears Friday night to win a hard-fought 48-45 victory. The win improves the Spartans to 5-2 on the season, snapping a two-game losing streak while the Bears fall to 0-2 on the year.

The Spartans senior forward Ethan Anderson would come up big in the contest by scoring 18 points and hauling down 8 rebounds. But the most important carom he had on the night was on an errant shot by the Bears Ramier Bledsoe with just two seconds remaining and the Spartans clinging to a 47-45 lead in the contest. Anderson would be fouled immediately and convert one of two free throws to seal the game.

“He is our horse and we are going to go as far as he takes us. He gets double-teamed and gets beat up around the rim, and he still produces. But he has a much bigger ceiling than he is showing,” Spartans coach Pat Birch remarked about Anderson.

“I knew we needed the win, so I was going to do everything I could for myself and the team to come out and get a win. I tried to push myself hard and play off my teammates to get everyone good looks,” Anderson said.

It appeared the Spartans might run away with the contest after they surged out to an 11-point 19-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They would go up by 13 following a bucket by Anderson to start the second stanza. The Spartans would hold a 12-point, 29-17 lead at the intermission.

“I think Boardman’s defense had something to do with that. I think we played a little soft in the first quarter, but I credit Boardman’s defense,” Bears coach Kevin Cylar remarked about the early deficit the Bears faced.

The Spartans would go up by a game-high 14 points at 31-17 to start the second half when Anderson once again delivered a basket in the paint. But that is when the East Bears started to mount a ferocious comeback.

The Bears would go on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit down to 7 at 31-24 when John Clay delivered a three at the 5:20 mark of the third period. They would close to within 5 at 38-33 at the close of the quarter.

Clay would hit another three and also score inside with 6:32 remaining in the contest to tie the contest at 38-38. East would never take the lead in the game, but they would tie it again at 40-40 before the Spartans got out to a 47-43 lead with just 1:50 left in the game. Clay would convert two free throws to make it 47-45 with just over a minute remaining and helped set up the dramatic finish.

Clay would lead the Bears in scoring with 19 points and 3 treys. The Bears would knock 6 three-pointers in the contest.

“John has had good games, but I still don’t think he has played his best basketball, to be honest with you. John is my leader and I expect him to lead us to victory,” Cylar remarked.

In addition to the 18 points from Anderson, the Spartans Trey DePietro would add 10 points to help propel the win. Luke Ryan would hit on the Spartans only 2 three-pointers in the game, scoring 9 in the game.

“We had a good first half and then just kind of hung on in the second half. We have a lot of guys playing varsity basketball for the first time and haven’t been through these type of moments. This is now the fourth close game we played and we have won three of them and lost one. So I love the fact that we are figuring out a way to win close games,” Birch said.

“We’re from Youngstown, we’re supposed to play harder than everybody, period. When you put the East jersey on you’re supposed to play harder than your opponent. You can’t go out and play cute. When we started to play tougher, Boardman realized they had an opponent. Boardman was playing by themselves in the first quarter. We have big plans for this season, so we will keep chipping. We’re going to keep fighting whoever we play,” Cylar said.

The Bears look to bounce back Monday night when they travel to Howland. The Spartan's next game is also at Howland as they will play the Tigers Tuesday night.