LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s top six hitters in their batting order finished a combined 9 for 16 with 10 runs scored in the Blue Devils’ 12-1 victory over Leetonia.

Ashton Pitts went 3 for 3 while Noah Minor and Gabe Owens each had a pair of base hits.

Brady Carpenter struck out 13 batters as he allowed three hits.

On Wednesday, Leetonia plays host to the Blue Devils.