Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco bats during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch, three-run home run in as many days and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3.

Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1.

Carpenter took the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola deep Thursday in a game the Cardinals won 4-3 in 10 innings.

St. Louis’ Tyler O’Neill had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning.

Nolan Arenado hit two run-scoring bloop doubles as St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games.