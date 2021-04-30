Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch, three-run home run in as many days and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3.
Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1.
Carpenter took the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola deep Thursday in a game the Cardinals won 4-3 in 10 innings.
St. Louis’ Tyler O’Neill had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning.
Nolan Arenado hit two run-scoring bloop doubles as St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games.