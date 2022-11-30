CLEVELAND (AP) – Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assist and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA.

All-Star center Joel Embiid led Philadelphia across the board with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Shake Milton scored 14 points.

The 76ers had their three-game win streak snapped in the opener of a three-game trip.