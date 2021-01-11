Career milestone: Jackson-Milton coach records 400th career victory

Jackson-Milton Girls’ Basketball Coach Pat Keney recorded his 400th career win in the Blue Jays’ 50-46 win over Springfield on Monday evening.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton’s girls basketball coach Pat Keney recorded his 400th career win in the Blue Jays’ 50-46 win over Springfield on Monday evening.

Keney has been coaching for 30 years and previously spent time coaching at Lordstown.

Chelsea Williams led Jackson-Milton with 15 points in the win, while Kelsey Taylor added 12.

Springfield was led by Jacey Mullen who tallied a game-high 19 points. Kylee Kosek chipped in with 11 points in the setback for the Tigers.

With the win, Jackson-Milton improves to 7-4 overall on the season.