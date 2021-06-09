Cards stop 6-game skid, beat Indians behind Wainwright

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O’Neill homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-2 to stop a six-game losing streak.

O’Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh against Trevor Stephan, helping the Cardinals avoid what would have been their first seven-game skid since June 2017.

O’Neill leads St. Louis with 15 homers and 32 RBIs. Matt Carpenter drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer.