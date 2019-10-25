Cardinals moving on! Canfield girls shut out West Branch to claim District title

The Cardinals advance to play Chagrin Falls next Tuesday in the Division II Regional Semifinals.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls soccer team defeated West Branch, 2-0 Thursday night in a Division II District Championship game at Bo Rein Stadium.

The Cardinals offense came to life in the first half with goals from both Morgan Carey and Hannah Stein to make it 2-0 at the break.

The Canfield defense stepped up big in the second half with several big saves from goalkeeper Bayann Jadallah, to secure the victory.

With the win, Canfield advances to play Chagrin Falls next Tuesday in the Division II Regional Semifinals at 7 PM. The site is to be determined.