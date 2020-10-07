Cardinals keep rolling: Householder’s 16 kills power Canfield to 9th-straight win

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield volleyball team defeated Howland, 3-1 Tuesday on a special “Pink Out” night at Canfield High School.
Several senior players organized the event, selling over 130 T-shirts to help raise money for breast cancer awareness.
The Cardinals came out aggressive and won the first set 25-15, before Howland came back to edge Canfield in the second, 25-23. But the Cardinals won the final two sets, 25-17 and 25-19 to win in four.
Canfield junior Abbie Householder led the charge with 16 kills and 15 digs, while Grace Rosko had eight kills and nine blocks. Alaina Havrilla recorded 16 digs for the Cardinals and Riley Kinkade chipped in 10 digs, 22 assists and three aces.
With the win, Canfield improves to 16-3 on the season, recording their ninth-straight victory.
Howland (12-5) was paced by Chloe Schultz with 10 kills and Mia Pantalone had eight kills.