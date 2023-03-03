SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team saw their season come to an end Friday night with a 52-38 loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division III District Championship game at Salem high school.

Watch the video above to see highlights from tonight’s game.

The Cardinals led by three at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 45-28 the rest of the way.

Cardinal Mooney finished the season 15-11 overall. Lake Catholic improves to 17-9 and will advance to play Lutheran East in the Division III Regional Semifinals next Wednesday at the Canton Fieldhouse.