YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney defense led the Cardinals in an upset win over Salem 38-36 Saturday night.

Salem has dropped two of their last three overall.

Mooney held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter but Salem rallied to cut the deficit to within a possession down the stretch.

But the Cardinals were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to hold on to the slim lead.

With the win, Mooney improves to 9-9 while Salem drops to 14-3.