Cardinal Mooney’s Carey Palermo reflects on season sweep of Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped rival Ursuline 62-54 Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.



Following the win, Cardinal Mooney Head Coach Carey Palermo joined Chad Krispinsky.



Watch the video to hear Palermo’s postgame thoughts.

The Cardinals swept the season series with the Irish for the first time since 2010.

Mike Pelini led all scorers with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Mooney. Thomas Fire added 12 points in the win, while Devon Jenkins added 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Terrence Pankey, Brady Shannon, and DeSean Harris tallied 12 points apiece in the loss for the Irish.

Ursuline drops to 7-11 on the season. The Irish returns to action at East on Tuesday.



Cardinal Mooney improves to 8-8 overall. The Cardinals will visit Chaney on Tuesday night.