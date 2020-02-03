Cardinal Mooney & YSU grad added to National Champs coaching staff

Multiple reports say Donald D'Alesio will join the coaching staff at LSU this fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney grad Donald D’Alesio is one of the newest members of the LSU coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, including footballscoop.com, D’Alesio will serve as an analyst for the Tigers this fall.

The move comes after former YSU head coach Bo Pelini left to become LSU’s defensive coordinator last week.

D’Alesio has spent the last six years with Youngstown State, serving as the team’s defensive coordinator for each of the last three seasons.

D’Alesio is a graduate of Youngstown State University and played defensive back for the Penguins from 2010 to 2014.

During his time at Cardinal Mooney, D’Alesio helped lead the Cardinals to a perfect 15-0 season and the Division III State Championship in 2009.