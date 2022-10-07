WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney visits Warren Harding Friday night in a week nine high school football matchup. Harding’s Jake Daugherty played the part of hero last week with a game-winning field goal to beat Boardman.

Warren Harding has jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half.

Dalys Jett has two rushing touchdowns for the Raiders while Daugherty has added a field goal.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Cardinal Mooney (4-3) will host Steubenville in week nine. Warren Harding (2-5) will visit Chaney.