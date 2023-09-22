BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney invades Boardman Friday night.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter behind an Ashton O’Brien short touchdown run. A Zach Haus touchdown pass would leave the game tied at 7-7 after one quarter.
Mooney would then put two more scores on the board with O’Brien finding Matt Kay for a touchdown pass and Noah Thomas running in a score to give the Cardinals a 21-7 lead.
Haus’ rushing score would cut the lead to seven before O’Brien would find success again through the air, this time a strike to Carlos Gomez to give Cardinal Mooney a 28-14 lead going into the locker room.
Mooney currently leads 31-14 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Cardinal Mooney (2-2) will visit Chaney next week. Boardman (1-4) will travel to Warren Harding.
