Cardinal Mooney twin standouts make college choices official

Andrew Armile has signed to play football at Wooster and Mark will play soccer at Westminster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twin brothers and Cardinal Mooney standout student-athletes Andrew and Mark Armile have made their respective college choices official.

Andrew has signed to play college football at Wooster, while Mark will play college soccer at Westminster.

Andrew piled up 63 tackles, one sack, one interception and eight pass breakups for the Cardinals last season. He will play for Wooster head coach Frank Colaprete, who is also a graduate of Cardinal Mooney.

Mark, a defender, helped lead Mooney to 10 wins last Fall, including a mark of 7-1-1 in the last nine contests.