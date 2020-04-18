Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Cardinal Mooney twin standouts make college choices official

Sports

Andrew Armile has signed to play football at Wooster and Mark will play soccer at Westminster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twin brothers and Cardinal Mooney standout student-athletes Andrew and Mark Armile have made their respective college choices official.

Andrew has signed to play college football at Wooster, while Mark will play college soccer at Westminster.

Andrew piled up 63 tackles, one sack, one interception and eight pass breakups for the Cardinals last season. He will play for Wooster head coach Frank Colaprete, who is also a graduate of Cardinal Mooney.

Mark, a defender, helped lead Mooney to 10 wins last Fall, including a mark of 7-1-1 in the last nine contests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com