YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney standout student-athletes Olivia Rouser, Logan Boyd and Maggie McGlone each signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers in the college ranks.

A signing ceremony was held at Cardinal Mooney High School on Tuesday.

McGlone and Rouser are both bound for Capital University. McGlone will play soccer for the Comets, while Rouser will play basketball.

McGlone is a four-year letter winner in soccer for the Cardinals.

“Capital University was the best fit for me because of the size and location of the school. I have the city of Columbus minutes away, with the comfort of a small, close-knit community,” McGlone said.

Rouser says the close proximity to Columbus factored into her decision.

“Capital is so close to the city of Columbus and far enough away from home that I feel independent,” Rouser said. “It’s such a great environment on campus and the team along with the coaches were so welcoming. It felt like it could be home.”

Meanwhile, Boyd signed with the Walsh University baseball program. He will play the corner infield for the Cavaliers.

“Walsh was the best fit for me because they are known more for their academics than they are their athletics,” he said. “They had the majors I want and have a baseball program with a great reputation.”