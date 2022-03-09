CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team kept their dream alive with a thrilling 47-41 win over Campbell Memorial in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday night.

The Cardinals got a team high 15 points Ashton O’Brien. The sophomore guard scored 13 points in the 4th quarter alone, including a clutch three pointer with the game tied at 39 with less than 2 minutes left to play. The Cardinals kept the advantage the rest of the way.

Campbell Memorial, who averaged over 72 points per game this season, was held to just 41 Wednesday night. The Red Devils finish the season (24-2) overall.

Cardinal Mooney improves to (18-9) overall and will advance to play the winner of Lutheran East and Norwayne in the Division III Regional Championship this Saturday at 7 p.m. back at the Canton Fieldhouse.