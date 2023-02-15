BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cardinals Mooney girls’ basketball team hit a buzzer-beater to force overtime where the Cardinals eventually upset the Warriors 51-48 Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Cardinal Mooney was the 18-seed and Brookfield was the 5-seed.

As time expired, Mooney’s Sammy Rotunno hit a game-tying three from half court to send the game to overtime.

In OT, the Cardinals outscored the Warriors 8-5 to grab the win.

Sophia Diorio led Mooney with 17 points while Maria Fire had 13 and Rotunno added 12.

For Brookfield, Sophia Hook had a game-high 26 points.

Cardinal Mooney now advances to the Sectional Finals against Lakeview on Saturday.